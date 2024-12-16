Business Standard
Home / India News / Bihar govt approves investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Bihar govt approves investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Bihar Business Connect - the annual investor meet of the state - drew tremendous success by signing MoUs of more than Rs 50,000 crore of investment proposals in its maiden show in 2023

Are non-financial firms’ financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

The Bihar government has created the State Investment Promotion Board to approve investment proposals. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bihar government's State Investment Promotion Board has approved investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

This includes in-principal for proposals worth nearly Rs 29,000 crore in-principle approval (Stage 1) for 52 units and final financial approval to 35 proposals totalling around Rs 600 crore.

The approvals were given during the 58th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board, according to an official statement.

So far this financial year, the in-principle approvals have been given to 260 proposals, while financial approvals have been granted to 161 proposals.

The meeting was attended by Industry Secretary Bandana Preyashi.

The Bihar government has created the State Investment Promotion Board to approve investment proposals.

 

Bihar Business Connect - the annual investor meet of the state - drew "tremendous success by signing MoUs of more than Rs 50,000 crore" of investment proposals in its maiden show in 2023, he noted.

More From This Section

Vedanta

LIVE news: Vedanta's board approves fourth interim dividend for FY25 at Rs 8.5 per share

Parliament, New Parliament

Bill on simultaneous polls listed for introduction in LS on Tuesday

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

True genius: President Murmu, PM Modi, others condole Zakir Hussain's death

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

'800 mn Indians in poverty': Narayana Murthy calls for hard work, ambition

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer unique digital experience with AI chatbot

The second edition is scheduled to be held here on December 19-20.

The State Investment Promotion Board gives clearance to the proposals of companies investing in the state through a single window.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nitish Kumar, Nitish

Nitish condoles 2 Bihar workers' deaths in Manipur, announces ex gratia

Nitish Mishra

Bihar doubles down on major investments as industrial growth surges

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi

PSC question paper leaks 'state-sponsored', alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Patna Protest, Patna Students Protest, BPSC Protest

Bihar: Rumours of BPSC paper leak spark protest, commission vows action

liquor Incident, Bihar liquor case, Bihar liquor, Saran liquor case

Two dead in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Begusarai district

Topics : Bihar Bihar government Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon