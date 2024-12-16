Business Standard
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer unique digital experience with AI chatbot

Maha Kumbh 2025 to offer unique digital experience with AI chatbot

In line with this vision, officials from the Tourism Department, along with the fair organisers and Maha Kumbh Nagar police, are working together on the digital Maha Kumbh initiative

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, introduces AI Generative Chatbot technology for the first time. | Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will offer a unique digital experience to people across the globe, allowing them to get a memorable token of the event.

The Maha Kumbh-2025 will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26.

This initiative, part of the Digital Maha Kumbh vision led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, introduces AI Generative Chatbot technology for the first time, officials said on Monday.

By simply scanning the QR code, users can receive a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate with their photo on it, which can also be saved digitally or printed.

 

The AI chatbot also provides complete details about every event and major programme of the Maha Kumbh.

Regional Tourism Officer, Prayagraj, Aparajita Singh, said under the chief minister's guidance, preparations are underway on war-footing to make the Maha Kumbh a grand, spiritually elevating and hi-tech event.

More From This Section

Suman Bery, Suman, Bery

Govt gives NITI V-C Suman Bery additional charge as chairman of EAC-PM

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

Looking to automate highway construction on pilot basis, says Morth

India's decade-old fintech sector is putting artificial intelligence (AI) at the heart of its work, using the technology for purposes as varied as credit assessment and understanding complex data.

Meity invites proposals for developing trusted AI ecosystem, tools

Sanjay Malhotra

Support realisation of 'Viksit Bharat' goal: RBI Guv asks colleagues

JNU (Photo: Wikipedia)

JNU warns students against screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

In line with this vision, officials from the Tourism Department, along with the fair organisers and Maha Kumbh Nagar police, are working together on the digital Maha Kumbh initiative.

This is the first time that digitalisation has received such widespread attention, as Maha Kumbh offers a unique memorable experience to devotees worldwide through the AI chatbot.

To access this, visitors can simply visit the link (https://chatbot.kumbh.up.gov.in) or scan the QR code to receive a personalised Maha Kumbh certificate with their photo.

The AI chatbot is being promoted extensively across the country, with a strong digital presence on social media platforms such as X, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, officials said.

This initiative has sparked a surge in the popularity of the AI chatbot, making it a trending tool for connecting devotees with the Maha Kumbh experience globally.

The AI Generative Chatbot can virtually guide users to Maha Kumbh Nagar from any corner of the globe. In addition, the chatbot provides necessary information regarding food, locker, washroom and changing rooms, they said.

The AI chatbot is designed to assist users in 11 languages -- Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Urdu.

Its unique feature allows one to ask questions either by speaking or writing and one can receive responses in one's preferred language. Beyond resolving queries, the chatbot is also proving to be a powerful medium for creating a personal connection and enhancing the overall user experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

Indian Railways to elevate tracks for smooth traffic during Maha Kumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

AI firm Krutrim to power Kumbh Sahayak App for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Maha Kumbh mela, Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Know how and where to book your accommodation

modi, narendra modi, Indian PM, Startup Mahakumbh

Maha Kumbh 2025 a 'mahayagya' of unity, culture, spiritual identity: PM

PM Modi speaking at Odisha Parba in Delhi

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 5,500 crore in Prayagraj today

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh government Chatbots Robots and artificial intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon