Bihar succeeds, and slips, in closing school education gap with Kerala
Bihar is retaining teachers and reducing dropout rates but needs to improve school enrolment
Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
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For decades, Bihar and Kerala have stood at the two poles of India’s school education story: The former is held up as a cautionary tale, the other as a benchmark. It is a contrast so often repeated that it is rarely examined. The more interesting question isn’t which state is ahead, but how the gap between them is closing, and where it refuses to.
Topics : BS Number Wise Bihar education Kerala School education