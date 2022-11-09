Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

-
ALSO READ
President Kovind attends 'Lokarpana' of Iskcon temple in Bengaluru
Devotees across India flock to temples to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami
CM Adityanath receives death threat on UP police's WhatsApp helpline
UP govt plans 300 km 'immune belt' to check lumpy virus spread in animals
UP Bar Council stays suspension of Mathura Bar Association prez, secretary
-
Stressing on the need to establish milk processing units at the tehsil level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday asked the ISKCON administration to take the lead in the formation of "milk societies" in rural areas by associating women with them.
"It will pave the way for increasing the income of cattle-owners," he said while inaugurating a dairy plant on the premises of the Bhakti Vedant Gurukul, the extension campus of ISKCON in the Ajhai area of Mathura.
Though the state government is looking after nine lakh cows in the state, there is a need to improve their breed, he said.
The Deen Dayal Veterinary university has been making efforts to improve the breed of the Indian cow, and the ISKCON administration can also take lead in this direction, Adityanath added.
Earlier, he inaugurated a Krishna Balram temple in the Ajhai campus of ISKCON. He also paid obeisance at the Bhagwat Bhavan of Sri Krishna Janmasthan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU