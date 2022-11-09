JUST IN
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates ISKCON campus in Mathura

Though the state government is looking after nine lakh cows in the state, there is a need to improve their breed, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Mathura (UP) 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Stressing on the need to establish milk processing units at the tehsil level, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday asked the ISKCON administration to take the lead in the formation of "milk societies" in rural areas by associating women with them.

"It will pave the way for increasing the income of cattle-owners," he said while inaugurating a dairy plant on the premises of the Bhakti Vedant Gurukul, the extension campus of ISKCON in the Ajhai area of Mathura.

Though the state government is looking after nine lakh cows in the state, there is a need to improve their breed, he said.

The Deen Dayal Veterinary university has been making efforts to improve the breed of the Indian cow, and the ISKCON administration can also take lead in this direction, Adityanath added.

Earlier, he inaugurated a Krishna Balram temple in the Ajhai campus of ISKCON. He also paid obeisance at the Bhagwat Bhavan of Sri Krishna Janmasthan.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 21:50 IST

