Sensex (-0.59%)
64872.65 -386.80
Nifty (-0.50%)
19427.45 -98.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.02%)
6285.95 + 1.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
40898.25 -84.60
Nifty Bank (-0.58%)
43743.25 -253.40
Heatmap

BJP leaders defying SC: TMC MP to Delhi police on worsening air quality

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday wrote to the Delhi police seeking information on cases filed against the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night

firecrackers, air pollution, Delhi firecracker ban

Representative Image (ANI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday wrote to the Delhi police seeking information on cases filed against the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.
Gokhale has also alleged that several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in his neighbourhood despite a ban by the Supreme Court.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Delhi Police needs to answer immediately and own responsibility for us breathing in a gas chamber This morning, Delhi has woken up to a hazardous level of pollution with an AQI of 999+ thanks to bursting of fireworks last night. Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, fireworks have been easily procured & used in the city. Last night, several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in my neighbourhood for hours at their "Diwali party", the TMC MP wrote in a post on 'X'.
"I've asked Jt CP HQ of Delhi Police to furnish details of how many cases of firecracker use were registered last night and what action has been taken. BJP leaders are openly defying SC orders in the heart of Delhi. Delhi Police has become subservient to the BJP and took no action", he said.
The Trinamool MP further said, "We need to know why Delhi Police hasn't done its job and why millions of residents of Delhi (including children, senior citizens, and vulnerable patients) are suffering in a gas chamber this morning".
In wake of deteriorating air quality, the top court, in its order, emphasized that the ban be imposed on fireworks across all states, rather than sticking to the Delhi and the NCR region.
Despite a blanket ban on fireworks in the national capital owing to runaway pollution and worsening air quality, revellers across the city engaged in bursting firecrackers with abandon on Diwali night.
Visuals from Lodhi Road and Punjabi Bagh showed fireworks lighting up the night sky across several areas in the national capital.
Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi government announced the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns about the pollution numbers spiking after the Festival of Lights.
Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital earlier today as the air quality took a nosedive post-Diwali.

Also Read

3,500 kg of firecrackers seized by police ahead of Diwali from North Delhi

Don't burst crackers, light diyas: Delhi Environment Minister on Diwali

Don't burn crackers, use public transport: Delhi health department

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 yrs if firecracker ban works

France implements fireworks ban for Bastille Day celebration after riots

Need strictness with our control measures: CSE on Delhi AQI post-Diwali

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR following Diwali, Anand Vihar AQI at 969

Layer of haze envelops Mumbai; AQI dips to 'poor' category post Diwali

Delhi Fire Service recieves 100 fire incident-related calls on Diwali

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee BJP All India Trinamool Congress Delhi Police

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDiwali 2023 WishesChoti Diwali 2023 WishesEngland vs Pakistan LIVE SCOREAmazon Great Indian Festival SaleM&M Ltd Q2 ResultWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XIWorld Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talksHappy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody'sIIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon