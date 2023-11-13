BJP leaders defying SC: TMC MP to Delhi police on worsening air quality

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday wrote to the Delhi police seeking information on cases filed against the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali night.

Gokhale has also alleged that several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in his neighbourhood despite a ban by the Supreme Court.

"Delhi Police needs to answer immediately and own responsibility for us breathing in a gas chamber This morning, Delhi has woken up to a hazardous level of pollution with an AQI of 999+ thanks to bursting of fireworks last night. Despite a ban by the Supreme Court, fireworks have been easily procured & used in the city. Last night, several BJP MPs and ministers were bursting firecrackers in my neighbourhood for hours at their "Diwali party", the TMC MP wrote in a post on 'X'.

"I've asked Jt CP HQ of Delhi Police to furnish details of how many cases of firecracker use were registered last night and what action has been taken. BJP leaders are openly defying SC orders in the heart of Delhi. Delhi Police has become subservient to the BJP and took no action", he said.

The Trinamool MP further said, "We need to know why Delhi Police hasn't done its job and why millions of residents of Delhi (including children, senior citizens, and vulnerable patients) are suffering in a gas chamber this morning".

In wake of deteriorating air quality, the top court, in its order, emphasized that the ban be imposed on fireworks across all states, rather than sticking to the Delhi and the NCR region.

Despite a blanket ban on fireworks in the national capital owing to runaway pollution and worsening air quality, revellers across the city engaged in bursting firecrackers with abandon on Diwali night.

Visuals from Lodhi Road and Punjabi Bagh showed fireworks lighting up the night sky across several areas in the national capital.

Earlier, on Friday, the Delhi government announced the 'Diya Jalao, Patakhe nahi' campaign in the city amid concerns about the pollution numbers spiking after the Festival of Lights.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital earlier today as the air quality took a nosedive post-Diwali.

