BJP names 10 more candidates in Karnataka, fields Limbavali's wife

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls and fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat held by veteran Jagadish Shettar who has joined the Congress after being denied ticket by the ruling party.

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Arvind Limbavali from Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

The BJP has so far named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly. The last date for filing nominations is April 20.

Topics : BJP | Karnataka elections

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

