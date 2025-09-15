Monday, September 15, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

BJP refuses to pay for former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's last rites

Vendors sought ₹20-25 lakh from Rupani's family after the party declined to cover the costs for the former Gujarat CM's last rites, who died in Ahmedabad Air India crash

Vijay Rupani

Rupani, who was the Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly refused to cover the expenses for the last rites of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad Air India crash on June 12 that claimed 270 lives.
 
According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the party said that the Rupani family would bear the cost of the funeral, which is estimated at ₹20–25 lakh. Following this, the vendors who had provided flowers, tents, and other arrangements for the funeral approached Rupani’s family for payment in July.

Costs paid by the family

The family was shocked to learn that the Bharatiya Janata Party had not paid the costs. However, the family eventually settled the expenses themselves, Dainik Bhaskar reported. It’s not about the money, but BJP’s attitude has been deeply hurtful and heartless, the family said, adding that the party didn’t inform them in advance.
 

Party’s behaviour unacceptable: Family

According to the news report, family members said that Rupani had dedicated his entire life to serving the BJP and society. They added that it was not a question of money, but the party’s behaviour was unacceptable from the perspective of humanity and respect.
 

Also Read

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

AI-171 plane crash: 245 bodies handed over to families, 251 identified

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

Vijay Rupani

Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

Vijay Rupani

A-I plane crash: Rupani's mortal remains identified, probe gathers pace

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

YSR Reddy to Madhavrao Scindia: Indian leaders who died in air crashes

Rupani, who was the Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

Rupani’s funeral was held in Rajkot

Rupani’s funeral was held with a guard of honour in his hometown Rajkot, on June 16. Thousands of people from Rajkot and the surrounding districts came to pay their respects.
 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil, and several other senior leaders were also present at the funeral.

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

LIVE news updates: Nepal interim govt to expand cabinet with three new ministers today

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

Rahul Gandhi visits flood-hit areas in Amritsar, interacts with residents

kolkata Rains, Rains

Ant trails, frog calls to predict rain? NSU-NIT to decode Sanskrit texts

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport's upgraded Terminal 2 to be operational from Oct 26

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand cabinet expansion buzz intensifies as CM Dhami meets BJP MLAs

Topics : Vijay Rupani BJP Air India ahmedabad plane crash BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon