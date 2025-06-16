Monday, June 16, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

Air India crash: Ex-Gujarat CM Rupani's mortal remains handed over to kin

The last rites of Rupani will be held in his hometown Rajkot after a funeral procession on Monday evening

Vijay Rupani

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mortal remains of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who died in an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last week, were handed over to his family members by the civil hospital authorities here on Monday.

The last rites of Rupani will be held in his hometown Rajkot after a funeral procession on Monday evening.

Rupani, 68, who was the chief minister from August 2016 to September 2021, steered Gujarat through a critical post-Covid recovery phase.

He was among the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. 

 

While 241 persons on board the aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. Besides, 29 persons are reported to have died in the disaster on the ground, which includes five MBBS students.

As Rupani's body was charred beyond recognition, his mortal remains were identified on Sunday after matching the DNA samples with that of his relatives.

His wife Anjali Rupani and other family members were present at the city civil hospital on Monday when the mortal remains were handed over to them.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers were also present.

Rupani's mortal remains will be flown to Rajkot. They will be taken from the airport at Hirasar near Rajkot to his home and will be kept at his home for an hour for people to pay homage.

The funeral procession will be taken out later in the evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil are expected to visit Rupani's home to pay homage to him.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

