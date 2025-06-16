Monday, June 16, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

According to officials, Rupani's mortal remains will be received from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at 11:30 am and transported to Rajkot by air, where it is expected to arrive by 2 pm

Vijay Rupani

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Image: Wikimedia Commons

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who lost his life in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, will be cremated in Rajkot later today with full state honours.

The Tricolour is being brought to the Civil Hospital mortuary in Ahmedabad to be draped over his mortal remains. Around 2,000 kilograms of flowers will be used to decorate the hearse van that will carry the body of the former Chief Minister.

Rupani was among the 241 who died when the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff, colliding with a doctor's hostel complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. His identity was confirmed through DNA testing, hospital authorities said, hospital officials said. 

 

According to officials, Rupani's mortal remains will be received from Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at 11:30 am and transported to Rajkot by air, where it is expected to arrive by 2 pm. The final rites are scheduled to be performed at 5 pm.

Dr Rajneesh Patel, Additional Superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, informed that Rupani was among the 80 crash victims whose identities were confirmed through DNA testing. So far, 33 bodies have been handed over to families.

The state government and hospital authorities continued their efforts to identify the deceased through DNA testing.

He added that the relatives of two more victims were expected to arrive Monday night, while 13 families were scheduled to collect the bodies on Tuesday. For 21 victims, family members would take the bodies after further consultations. 

In the case of 11 victims, their relatives were also among the crash victims, and the bodies would be released once the remaining DNA matches were completed.

So far, the bodies of victims have been returned to families in several regions, as 12 victims from Ahmedabad, five from Baroda, four from Mehsana, four from Anand, two from Kheda, two from Bharuch, one from Udaipur, one from Jodhpur, one from Botad and the last one from Aravalli.

Dr Patel highlighted that the state government had assigned a special team for each deceased person's family: a senior officer, a police official, and a professional counsellor. 

 

These teams were responsible for supporting the families emotionally and logistically through the identification and handover process.

As the identification process continued, authorities assured each body would be handed over with full respect and dignity.

Meanwhile, in the Ahmedabad plane crash, out of the 242 people involved, the sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Additionally, at least 33 others, including local residents and MBBS students, lost their lives on the ground.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

