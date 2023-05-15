close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Blackstone sells stake worth $450 mn in SaaS firm IBS Software to Apax

Blackstone reached agreement to sell its stake in Kerala-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider IBS Software to global private equity firm Apax for $450 million

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 6:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global VC firm Blackstone on Monday reached a definitive agreement to sell its stake in the Kerala-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider IBS Software to global private equity firm Apax for $450 million.

Following the transaction, Apax will partner closely with IBS Software's Founder and Executive Chairman, V.K. Mathews, who will remain the majority shareholder.

Founded in 1997, IBS Software provides next-generation SaaS solutions that power the most mission-critical operations at the world's leading aviation, tour and cruise, hospitality, and logistics companies.

Backed by a team of 4000 professionals across the world with more than 25 years of deep domain expertise, IBS Software's scalable, cloud-native platform and demonstrated market leadership position it to define the future of mission-critical technology for the travel industry.

"This investment is an endorsement of our strategy and our commitment and contribution to the industry, and we have a shared vision with Apax for the future of the business. We're grateful to the Blackstone team for their invaluable support over the years and we look forward to an exciting and fulfilling journey ahead with Apax," said Mathews of IBS Software.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q2 2023.

Also Read

Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman takes home a record $1.27 bn in 2022

Apax Funds to buy stake in travel tech firm IBS Software from Blackstone

IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight & Logistics team for unknown sum

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore

Blackstone-backed Nexus files for $500 mn IPO in 1st retail REIT offer

Mumbai Metro races against time to start operations by next March

Employers must consider increasing maternity leave to 9 months: NITI Aayog

Diversity, people's love for it has drawn world towards country: PM Modi

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

Article 370 was meant to be 'temporary' provision in Constitution: Shah

Blackstone acquired about 40 per cent stake in IBS Software, from General Atlantic, in 2015 for $170 million.

"Having closely monitored the travel software sector over the last several years, IBS Software stood out to us as uniquely positioned in the industry, offering a next-gen software suite that we believe is truly unrivalled," said Jason Wright, Partner, Apax.

Amit Dixit, Head of Asia Private Equity, Blackstone added that they are happy to have played an important role in IBS Software's transformation to a SaaS company with global leadership in travel and logistics.

"IBS is already one of the largest enterprise SaaS companies out of India. Value creation at IBS Software demonstrates our business-building approach to investing and reinforces our conviction in Technology as a sectoral theme," Dixit added.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Blackstone IBS Software

First Published: May 15 2023 | 6:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Outgoing Puma India chief Abhishek Ganguly's new venture raises Rs 430 cr

Abhishek Ganguly
2 min read

Healthy traffic, pricing to cut down airlines' losses of Rs 50-70 bn: Icra

flights, aircraft, airlines, passengers, aviation
2 min read

With Go First gone, rivals Air India, IndiGo, others ramp up flights

Go First
2 min read

BGMI developer Krafton's 'Road To Valor: Empires' crosses 335,000 downloads

Krafton's PUBG video game, SOUTH KOREA, Esports Championships East Asia
2 min read

Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio inks partnership with Google Cloud's RaMP

Wipro
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Three leading brokers on Sebi, RBI, Enforcement Directorate radar

Money laundering
3 min read

Meeting with Walmart CEO fruitful one, had insightful discussions: PM Modi

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read
Premium

Farmer groups flag crop loss risk if 27 popular pesticides banned

Pesticide
3 min read

Kalyan Jewellers net profit dips 3.11% YoY in Jan-Mar to Rs 697.99 cr

jewellery, Jewellers
2 min read

G20: 50 million people directly dependent on coal mining, says India

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon