Blackstone to acquire majority stake in R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore

player is set to acquire a majority stake in and product engineering firm for Rs 2,904 crore ($359 million). This includes the 52 per cent stake held by founder Satinder Singh Rekhi and other promoters.

is buying the promoters' stake for Rs 245 per share, a premium of 3.9 per cent on the current price of Rs 235.8 per share. The promoters will get around Rs 1,496.95 crore for their 52 per cent stake.

The PE player will also launch a conditional delisting offer, at a price of Rs 246 per share. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Rekhi will continue to guide the company in his role as a non-executive advisor, said in a statement.

R Systems, founded in 1993 by Rekhi, specialises in digital information technology services, specialising in product engineering, and serves over 250 customers in technology, media, telecom, and financial services sectors globally. The company is employing over 4,400 people across 18 delivery centres in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India. R System’s revenue for the last twelve months, as of September 30, 2022, was Rs 1,445 crore ($189 mm), registering a 36 per cent year-on-year growth.

Mukesh Mehta, senior managing director at Blackstone, said: “Their domain knowledge, service quality and global delivery centers make them a partner of choice for their customers. As a leader in outsourced software product development, is well-positioned to benefit from digitalization tailwinds, shorter product launch cycles and increased openness to outsource product development. This investment follows Blackstone’s long-standing conviction in IT services and builds on the firm’s robust track record in the sector globally.”

Rekhi said: “I am excited that our partnership with Blackstone will take on the path to its next level of growth. Today, R Systems is a well-known product engineering brand that attracts top-notch talent looking to work on cutting-edge solutions for our global clients. The company’s management team will be excited to welcome Blackstone and benefit from their scale, expertise, and global track record in IT services. Our employees, customers, and partners will gain immensely from this partnership with Blackstone. I am happy for my new role as an advisor to the company under Blackstone’s ownership.”

BDA Partners acted as the financial advisor to the sellers of R Systems. AZB & Partners acted as legal advisor to the sellers. KPMG, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett acted as advisors to Blackstone.