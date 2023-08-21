Confirmation

Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Two hours after flight AI-170 arrived from London's Gatwick Airport, the staff cleaning it found a paper slip with "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's toilet, the Punjab Police said

Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Press Trust of India Amritsar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Panic gripped the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here when staff cleaning an Air India aircraft reported a bomb threat on Monday.
However, it later turned out to be a hoax.
Two hours after flight AI-170 arrived from London's Gatwick Airport, the staff cleaning it found a paper slip with "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's toilet, the Punjab Police said.
The plane had arrived with 187 passengers on board, the authorities said.
The airport authorities reported the matter to the Central Industrial Force and the aircraft, which was then in the hangar, placed in isolation, the police said.
Officials said the plane was searched for three hours but no explosives were found.

An airport official said the flight departed for Gatwick from Amritsar with 240 passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hoax bomb call Air India Amritsar

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

