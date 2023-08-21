Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Panic gripped the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here when staff cleaning an Air India aircraft reported a bomb threat on Monday.

However, it later turned out to be a hoax.

Two hours after flight AI-170 arrived from London's Gatwick Airport, the staff cleaning it found a paper slip with "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's toilet, the Punjab Police said.

The plane had arrived with 187 passengers on board, the authorities said.

The airport authorities reported the matter to the Central Industrial Force and the aircraft, which was then in the hangar, placed in isolation, the police said.

Officials said the plane was searched for three hours but no explosives were found.

An airport official said the flight departed for Gatwick from Amritsar with 240 passengers.