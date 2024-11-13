Business Standard
Bomb scare in Aligarh: Suspects at large, AMU authorities roped in

The police swiftly conducted security measures at the station to prevent any mishap

Representational Image: Six days after a bomb scare at Aligarh Junction Railway Station, local police continue their search | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India Aligarh (UP)
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Six days after a bomb scare at Aligarh Junction Railway Station, local police continue their search for the alleged suspects.

Authorities sprang into action on the evening of November 7, the day Railway Police Force (RPF) was alerted to the possible threat.

The police swiftly conducted security measures at the station to prevent any mishap.

In an effort to trace the culprits, the police sought assistance from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

AMU authorities, led by Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali, have been working alongside the police, using CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Ali spoke to reporters on Tuesday, stating that despite their efforts, the suspects have not yet been identified.

 

"We have not yet found anyone matching the descriptions from the footage. However, we are continuing our efforts," he said.

RPF in-charge at Aligarh, Amit Kumar Singh, said their force is coordinating with the local police and AMU.

"We have been maintaining round-the-clock surveillance since receiving the tip-off and are in constant communication with AMU authorities and local police," Singh said.

The investigation began after an auto-rickshaw driver reported to the police at the Bhanbola outpost under Civil Lines police station that he had driven two young men from near the AMU campus to the railway station.

During the ride, the driver said he overheard the pair discussing plans to plant a bomb at the station. The driver promptly alerted the Civil Lines police, who then informed the RPF.

Railway authorities reviewed CCTV footage and, with the driver's help, identified the two suspects. The footage also showed the suspects conversing with an unidentified individual, though their identities remain unclear.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

