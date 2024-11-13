LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category
A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi and its neighboring areas including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad on Wednesday morning. Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) above 400, placing it in the 'Severe' range, while Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad registered 'Poor' air quality. The AQI in Faridabad stood at 188, falling in the 'Moderate' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.
A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday. Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said. Due to derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said. Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added. The officials said efforts are underway to restore the track and resume train movement.
India's fossil fuel emissions are projected to rise by 4.6 per cent in 2024, while China could see a marginal rise of 0.2 per cent, according to new research by a group of international scientists.The report, unveiled during the UN climate conference or COP29 in Azerbaijan's Baku on Wednesday, stated that global carbon emissions from fossil fuels could reach 37.4 billion tonnes, an increase of 0.8 per cent from 2023 levels.
Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead Department of Government Efficiency: Trump
US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that Tesla owner Elon Musk and Indian American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. "I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," Trump announced. "Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies -- essential to the 'Save America' Movement," he said.
