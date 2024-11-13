Business Standard
Home / India News / Train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Train derails in Telangana's Peddapalli; 39 trains cancelled, 61 diverted

Restoration works are underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid

Railways, train

Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 39 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Twelve wagons of the good strain carrying steel coils and iron rods derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday night, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar told PTI.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The train was proceeding from Ballari in Karnataka towards Ghaziabad. It's a triple line section and all the three lines got obstructed with damage to tracks, the official said.

Restoration works are underway and a temporary approach road was also being laid for deploying large cranes to the site, he said.

 

The SCR official said one line is expected to be given fit for traffic (for resuming train movement) by this evening and train movement on the remaining two lines is likely to start by tomorrow (Thursday).

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM lays foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga; unveils projects worth Rs 12,100 cr in Bihar

PM Modi

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Aiims Darbhanga; showers praise on CM

Coaching centre ads, Coaching centre, students

Govt issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

Supreme Court, SC

Bulldozer justice is unconstitutional: Here are the top quotes by the SC

This has led to incidents of stubble burning, as the farmers burn the paddy residue to sow wheat. Unlike previous years, the number of stubble burning incidents has reduced considerably this year. From the onset of the stubble burning season (widely

Stubble burning in Punjab: CAQM issues show cause notice to officials

Owing to derailment of the goods train, 39 passenger trains were cancelled, seven were partially cancelled and 61 were diverted, he said. Seven trains were rescheduled, he said. Few other trains were also regulated.

Long distance trains were not cancelled and they were diverted to another route, the official said adding trains running within SCR zone were cancelled.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior officials were supervising the restoration works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumBiting the bullet: Will India's Bullet Train project become a reality soon?

Biting the bullet: Will India's Bullet Train project become a reality soon?

PremiumBus Stand

Access to capacity: Public transport in urban India has miles to go

Railways, train

Indian railways announces 164 special trains, adding 7k festive journeys

IRCTC, Cancelled Trains Today

What is IRCTC Vikalp scheme and how does it help to confirm train tickets?

PremiumIndian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

Topics : Trains Telangana Train derailments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon