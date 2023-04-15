close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

6 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Nitish calls it sad incident

Reacting to the hooch tragedy in Motihari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that it's a sad incident and asked for all information related to it

ANI General News
Opposition unity 'core' for 2024 LS polls as Nitish and Lalu meet Sonia

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reacting to the hooch tragedy in Motihari, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that it's a sad incident and asked for all information related to it.

As many as six people have died and 10 people are ill while the condition of two is critically ill and are admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Motihari on Saturday, said Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range.

"Seven people have also been arrested in the case till now", added DIG Kant.

Speaking to ANI on the deaths of six people in Motihari after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, CM Nitish Kumar said, "It is a sad incident. I have asked for all information on it."

Nitish Kumar's government imposed the liquor ban across the state under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, of 2016.

Earlier in January, five people died due to consuming spurious liquor in the Bala village in Lakari Nabiganj of Siwan district in Bihar, a District Magistrate official said.

Also Read

RCP Singh attacks Nitish Kumar, asks him to lift liquor ban in Bihar

Death toll of brick kiln blast in Bihar's Ramgarhwa raises up to 9

'Serious issue': SC pulls up Punjab govt over sale of spurious liquor

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Amritpal's top aide Joga Singh arrested from Sirhind: Punjab Police

We look at PM Modi as a friend, wouldn't forget help during Covid: Envoy

No one thought India's reliance for medicines, vaccine will end: HP Guv

Kejriwal lauds TN Assembly for passing resolution on time frame for Guv

Gehlot filling Cong coffers with money, Pilot's turn will not come: Shah

Police said 16 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the Siwan Hooch tragedy.

Notably, the incident came to light days after the Bihar Police recovered illicit liquor bottles hidden in a gutter in Danapur on December 21 last year. Since the deaths due to spurious liquor have come to the fore, the district administration has started running camps in the village.

Previously in December last year, spurious liquor claimed the lives of over 50 people in Bihar's Chhapra and at least five people died after allegedly consuming hooch in the adjoining Siwan district. Angry family members of the deceased had obstructed the Siwan-Chapra Malmalia main road and undertook a protest. The bodies of the deceased were transported to Sadar Hospital in Siwan.

The deaths also caused an uproar both at the state and national levels with opposition leaders attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the deaths and he, in turn, reiterating in the assembly "piyoge to maroge". (If you drink you will die).

Topics : Nitish Kumar | Bihar | spurious liquor | Death toll

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon