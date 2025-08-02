Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Brahmos will be manufactured in Lucknow: PM Modi hails indigenous weapons

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi commended India's air defence system, which countered Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation

Modi, Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister added that major defence companies are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's indigenous weapons used during Operation Sindoor and said that Brahmos Missiles will soon be manufactured in Lucknow.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, PM Modi commended India's air defence system, which countered Pakistani drones and missiles during the military operation.

He said, "During Operation Sindoor, the world saw the capabilities of our indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proved the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the Brahmos missiles. Brahmos missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow."

The Prime Minister added that major defence companies are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor.

 

"Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP defence corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces," he said.

Also Read

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Operation Sindoor proved power of indigenous weapons to world: PM Modi

Brahmos

India, Russia in talks for advanced BrahMos missiles after Op Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos supersonic missile plant in Lucknow

Rajnath Singh

Armed forces' response echoed in Rawalpindi: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BrahMos aerospace testing unit in Lucknow today

Prime Minister Modi also hailed Operation Sindoor and said that he avenged the loss of the Pahalgam terror attack with the blessings of Lord Mahadev.

During his 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, PM Modi dedicated the success of Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev.

PM Modi said, "This is the first time I have come to Kashi after Operation Sindoor. 26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam. My heart was full of sorrow. I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor to the feet of Mahadev."

He assured that anyone messing with India will not be spared.

PM Modi said, "When there is injustice and terror in front, Mahadev adorns his 'Rudra roop'. The world saw this face of India during Operation Sindoor. Anyone who messes with India will not be spared even in 'pataal lok'."

Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 to avenge the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

air india plane crash

Fraudsters pose as govt officials to dupe A-I crash victim's kin, FIR filed

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches development projects worth ₹2,200 crore in Varanasi

monsoon, Clouds

Light rain likely today amid high humidity, IMD warns of thunderstorms

NIA, National Investigation Agency

Trafficking-conversion case: Chhattisgarh court grants bail to Kerala nuns

MK Stalin, Stalin

HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

Topics : Narendra Modi BrahMos Brahmos missile Operation Sindoor Uttar Pradesh Lucknow

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon