Home / India News / Light rain likely today amid high humidity, IMD warns of thunderstorms

Light rain likely today amid high humidity, IMD warns of thunderstorms

Delhi might get some relief from humidity after light rain; IMD forecasts showers and thunderstorm risk till August 8

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi-NCR region is likely to experience light to very light rainfall today with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The sky would remain partly cloudy during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34–36 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 25.7 degrees Celsius.

Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’

Despite the sultry conditions, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 74 at 8 am on August 2, down from the 24-hour average of 78 recorded on August 1. 
 
According the the central pollution control board (CPCB) norms, an AQI of 0–50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51–100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 as ‘moderate’, 201–300 as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and 401–500 as ‘severe’.

IMD forecasts light rain till August 8

The IMD has predicted light rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region until August 8. In its bulletin, it also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across the northeast over the next seven days. Citizens have been advised to remain alert, seek shelter indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and be prepared for possible relocation if required.

Child killed, sister injured in Jharkhand house collapse

In Jharkhand’s Dumka district, two people died in separate incidents of house collapse triggered by heavy rain. A 10-year-old boy was killed and his sister injured when a mud-brick wall gave way while they were inside their home in Bamankheta village. 

Monsoon toll mounts in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh has reported 173 deaths since June 20, including 95 due to rain-related incidents and 78 in road accidents. As of August 1, 283 roads remain blocked, over 300 power transformers are down, and 221 water schemes are non-functional across the state.

Footbridge collapses in Jammu amid heavy rain

An under-construction footbridge in Jammu’s Udhampur district collapsed amid heavy rainfall. The bridge, built at a cost of ₹1.58 crore to connect the Swena and Narsoo blocks, crumbled before completion. No casualties were reported.
 

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

