Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

HC bars Tamil Nadu govt from naming welfare schemes after living persons

Court says using names of living leaders and party symbols on state schemes violates constitutional principles of neutrality

MK Stalin, Stalin

Counsel representing the state argued that the pamphlets mentioned in the petition were not official government publications (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to refrain from naming state welfare schemes after living individuals and using political party symbols or photographs of political leaders in related publicity material.
 
The court passed the interim order in response to a public interest litigation that questioned the naming of schemes after Chief Minister M K Stalin. Initiatives such as Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakkum Stalin were specifically cited, with the petitioner arguing that such branding misuses public resources for political promotion.
 
The bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice P D Audikesavalu, observed that the use of names or images of living persons in government scheme promotions goes against the principles of neutrality and fairness in public administration. 
 

Government says pamphlets not official

Counsel representing the state argued that the pamphlets mentioned in the petition were not official government publications. The defence also stated that the schemes themselves had public welfare objectives and that the challenge was politically motivated.

Also Read

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

TN leads semiconductor workforce readiness with new IIT Madras centre

Supreme Court, SC

Cricket stadium needed to conduct trial involving Senthil Balaji: SC

(Screengrab from X: @narendramodi): PM Narendra Modi addresses address at the Aadi Thiruvathirai Festival at the Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple in Ariyalur, Tamil Nadu

Op Sindoor proved no safe haven for terrorists, enemies of India: PM Modi

MK Stalin

Stalin urges PM Modi to release ₹2,100 cr pending Samagra Shiksha funds

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

 
Despite these claims, the court issued a directive restraining the state from continuing such promotional practices. It, however, clarified that it is not halting the implementation of welfare schemes, only regulating how they are named and advertised.

Party symbols and photographs also banned

The interim order extends to the use of political party logos and photographs of living leaders in any form of scheme-related communication, including banners, posters, and advertisements.
 
The court has granted 10 days for the respondents, including the Election Commission and relevant state departments, to file their replies. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on August 13.

More From This Section

New Delhi station stampede

Stampede at New Delhi station caused by falling headload, says Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Dropped bag caused stampede that killed 18 at New Delhi station: Vaishnaw

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

Goyal to meet exporters in Mumbai to discuss impact of 25% US tariff

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh govt inks tourism project deals worth ₹500 crore

TDP BJP alliance 2025, Andhra Pradesh electoral rolls, SIR electoral revision, ECI citizenship controversy, Chandrababu Naidu Muslim outreach, NDA government stability, Andhra Pradesh voter list issue, BJP strategy in Andhra, Amaravati budget allocat

Decline in registered voters in Bihar by around 6.5 million: Draft SIR

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Madras High Court High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon