Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case: Court records statement of witness

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot recorded the statement of the witness and posted the matter on October 19 for further proceedings

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Brij Bhushan, Bhushan, Brij

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

A Delhi court on Monday recorded the statement of a witness in a case of alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot recorded the statement of the witness and posted the matter on October 19 for further proceedings.

The court on May 10 ordered framing the charge of sexual harassment and other charges against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in the case lodged on a complaint from six female wrestlers, observing that there was "sufficient evidence" against him.

 

It had directed framing of charges against Singh, a six-time former Lok Sabha MP, under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The magistrate framed the charges on May 21 after Singh pleaded not guilty.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sexual harassment WFI

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

