close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bring every homeless person under govt housing scheme: CM Adityanath

He also directed the officials to "teach a befitting lesson" to land-grabbers and added that public welfare works and resolving their problems should be the priority

Press Trust of India Gorakhpur (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to bring every needy person without a home under the government's housing scheme and ensure 'pucca' houses for them.

Adityanath issued the directions during his 'janata darshan' in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple here, according to a statement.

He also directed the officials to "teach a befitting lesson" to land-grabbers and added that public welfare works and resolving their problems should be the priority.

During the 'janata darshan', after hearing a woman from Sarhari complain about her problems in finding shelter, Adityanath directed the district magistrate to provide accommodation to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Chief Minister Awas Yojana.

"Bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure provision of 'pucca' houses to them," the chief minister told officials.

On complaints of land-grabbing, he said strict legal action should be ensured in such cases.

Also Read

BJP eyes hat-trick in 2024 at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

National Security Act for those using unfair means in exams: CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP

Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state

PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 6,800 cr in Meghalaya, Tripura today

Odisha train accident: UK Foreign Secretary expresses condolences

IndiGo plane with Union minister diverted to Guwahati due to glitch

Train crash: Adani steps in, to provide education to kids who lost parents

Virtual clean chit to Coromandel Express driver, was not over-speeding

Manipuri civil society, students demand action against illegal migrants

To those seeking financial assistance for health care, Adityanath assured that no treatment would be hampered for the lack of money.

He also ordered a probe after a woman complained about getting duped on the pretext of being admitted in a Noida academic institution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh housing scheme

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon