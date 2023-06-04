Bring every homeless person under govt housing scheme: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to bring every needy person without a home under the government's housing scheme and ensure 'pucca' houses for them.

Adityanath issued the directions during his 'janata darshan' in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan at the Gorakhnath temple here, according to a statement.

He also directed the officials to "teach a befitting lesson" to land-grabbers and added that public welfare works and resolving their problems should be the priority.

During the 'janata darshan', after hearing a woman from Sarhari complain about her problems in finding shelter, Adityanath directed the district magistrate to provide accommodation to her under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the Chief Minister Awas Yojana.

"Bring every needy person without a house under the ambit of the government's housing scheme and ensure provision of 'pucca' houses to them," the chief minister told officials.

On complaints of land-grabbing, he said strict legal action should be ensured in such cases.

To those seeking financial assistance for health care, Adityanath assured that no treatment would be hampered for the lack of money.

He also ordered a probe after a woman complained about getting duped on the pretext of being admitted in a Noida academic institution.