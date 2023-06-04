close

Train crash: Adani steps in, to provide education to kids who lost parents

Gautam Adani offered to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country's deadliest train crash in decades, saying the train accident in Odisha was deeply disturbing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Adani, Gautam Adani

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST
Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday offered to provide free school education to children who lost parents in the country's deadliest train crash in decades, saying the train accident in Odisha was deeply disturbing.

In a tweet, Adani, who heads a conglomerate that spans ports to energy, commodities, airports and data centres, said it is a joint responsibility of all to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children.

"We are all deeply disturbed by the train accident in Odisha. We have decided that the Adani Group will take care of the school education of the innocents who have lost their parents in this accident. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to support the victims and their families and give a better tomorrow to the children," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The deadliest rain accident in nearly three decades left nearly 300 dead and hundreds injured.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gautam Adani Coromandel Indian Railways Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

