Friday, July 11, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

NSE, BSE caution investors investing through online bond platforms

NSE and BSE advise bond investors using online platforms to assess risk, returns, and issuer creditworthiness before proceeding with investments

bond issue

Generally, when a bond’s price is below its face value, its YTM is higher than its coupon rate, and vice versa.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have advised bond investors using online bond platforms to weigh the risks and returns of corporate bond investments against their credit ratings.   “Lack of awareness or understanding of these aspects can result in misjudged risks and potential capital loss. Therefore, investors are strongly advised to conduct due diligence before proceeding with any bond investment,” the exchanges said in a release.   As a result, a rating-wise risk scale—similar to the mutual funds’ risk-o-meter—can be considered to help investors make informed decisions.   Additionally, the exchanges advised bond investors to be mindful of factors such as the bond’s credit rating, the issuer’s track record in timely repayments, the liquidity of the instrument, settlement timelines, and the tax implications of the investment.   “…it is crucial to verify that the platform is a Sebi-registered Online Bond Platform Provider (OBPP),” the release said.   
   The exchanges also explained that the yield to maturity (YTM)—the total annualised return an investor can expect if the bond is held until maturity—is not a guaranteed return, as it fluctuates based on factors such as changes in market interest rates, liquidity conditions, time to maturity, and the creditworthiness of the issuer.   Additionally, if the bond is sold before maturity, the actual return may differ significantly from the indicated YTM.   Generally, when a bond’s price is below its face value, its YTM is higher than its coupon rate, and vice versa.   Similarly, the exchanges cautioned investors that the coupon rate—the fixed annual interest paid by the issuer—is not risk-free and is dependent on the financial health and credit reliability of the issuer. Any delay or default in payments can adversely affect investor returns.  

More From This Section

PremiumJane street stock market

Sebi vs Jane Street: Legal showdown could redefine India's derivatives mkt

PremiumJane Street, market infrastructure institutions, Brokerages, Sebi, Markets, The Smart Investor

Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns

Premiumcalculator

Bull run on buckling knees: Benchmarks stand tall, but on splintered legs

markets

Sensex reclaims 84K level for first time since October, nears peak

Premiummarkets, Sensex, nifty

Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

Topics : NSE BSE Bond investors credit rating The Smart Investor Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon