Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Samay Raina, others appear in SC over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled

Samay Raina, others appear in SC over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded the presence of the social media influencers and asked them to file their replies to the petition

Samay Raina

The court also asked them to appear again in-person on the next date of hearing of the case (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded the presence of the social media influencers and asked them to file their replies to the petition.

It also asked them to appear again in-person on the next date of hearing of the case.

The top court, however, granted exemption to influencer Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai to appear virtually on the next date of hearing due to some physical condition.

 

The bench said the social media influencers will have to file their replies in two weeks and no further extension will be granted to them and that their absence on the next date of hearing will be viewed seriously.

Also Read

Samay Raina

SC summons Samay Raina, warns of coercive steps over disability jokes

Premiumcomedy, comedian

The comic red line: What defines boundaries of comedians' free expression?

Kunal Kamra

Bombay HC grants Kunal Kamra protection till April 17, seeks govt reply

Kunal Kamra

Madras HC extends Kunal Kamra's interim protection in Shinde remarks case

Kunal Kamra

'Traitor' jibe case: Kunal Kamra skips third summons from Mumbai police

The top court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, to prepare social media guidelines by keeping balance of freedom of speech and expression and rights and duties of the others.

It said that freedom of one person should not violate the rights of others and flagged that enforceability of these guidelines is the most difficult part.

On May 5, the top court directed the five social media influencers, to appear before it or face coercive action after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, and also those suffering from other disabilities on their show.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court

'Objectionable' caricatures on PM, RSS: SC grants protection to cartoonist

Nimisha Priya

Nimisha Priya case: Yemen postpones 16 July execution after govt efforts

Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

Topics : stand-up comedy Indian comedy shows Supreme Court Disabled Disability

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon