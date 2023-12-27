Sensex (    %)
                        
BSF, Punjab Police recover made-in-China drone from Tarn Taran district

Earlier on Tuesday, BSF recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district

"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," it added | Representative Image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a made-in-China drone from a field near Mari Kamboke village of Tarn Taran district.
The BSF said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China).
"On specific information of BSF regarding the presence of a drone, a Joint Search Operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Village - Mari Kamboke, District - Tarn Taran. Further, during the search operation, at about 1830 hrs, a Pak-based drone (Quadcopter), in broken condition was found lying in the field," a release from BSF said on Tuesday.
"The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 classic, made in China)," it added.
Earlier on Tuesday, BSF recovered four packets of a narcotic substance suspected to be heroin from a farmhouse in Fazilka district.
"On December 26, morning, based on specific information from the BSF, regarding the presence of a black bag in the Dhuriya farmhouse on the outskirts of Jodhawala village, Fazilka district, an operation was planned," the BSF said in a press release.
BSF recovered four packets of narcotic substances suspected to have been dropped using a drone.
"The BSF party recovered four packets suspected to be heroin having a gross weight of 2.090 kg from the black colour bag, attached with illuminated strips, which indicate that these packets might be dropped using a drone," the BSF further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

