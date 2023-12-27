Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25 | Photo: Freepik

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that there are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state but the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming."

"430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in ICU. As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. the majority of the cases are in Bengaluru," he told ANI.

Further, he also advised people to maintain social distancing.

"Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want can take it. About 30,000 vaccines, we are procuring. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.

Meanwhile, a cabinet sub-committee meeting to address the COVID-19 precautionary measures was chaired by Minister Gundu Rao in Bengaluru and various decisions were taken.

"An adequate number of samples for WGS will be sent ( as per GoI guidelines ) to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru & National Institute of Virology, Pune. PSA plants and LMO plants shall be kept ready. PESO licences shall be obtained early. Mobile Oxygen generation and filling units will be procured on priority (at least one per division), to further bolster the oxygen-filling capacity of the State. Mock drills at hospitals shall be held to ensure preparedness. Hospital beds and ventilators are to be kept ready. Persons working in Govt. and Non Govt. establishments shall avail Home Isolation leave for 7 days when tested Covid 19 positive," a release said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far.

"No need to panic about Covid. Everything is fine now. Our health minister will update," Shivakumar said.

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The total number of active covid cases in the country was recorded at 4,170.

Karnataka reported 436 cases, Kerala 3096, Maharashtra 168, Gujarat 56, and Tamil Nadu 139 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.