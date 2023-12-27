Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt well prepared: Health Minister on 34 cases of JN.1 variant in K'taka

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far

JN.1, JN.1 covid, covid

A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25 | Photo: Freepik

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said that there are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID-19 in the state but the government is well prepared and nothing is "alarming."
"430 cases are active out of which 400 are in home isolation and the remaining are in hospital. 7-8 patients are in ICU. As of now, things are okay. We have done genome sequencing. There are 34 cases of JN.1 variant of COVID. We are well prepared. Nothing is alarming. the majority of the cases are in Bengaluru," he told ANI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Further, he also advised people to maintain social distancing.
"Old people will be getting the booster vaccine. If they want can take it. About 30,000 vaccines, we are procuring. We will give the anti-flu vaccine to our health workers. New year is coming; we are advising people to maintain physical distancing," he added.
Meanwhile, a cabinet sub-committee meeting to address the COVID-19 precautionary measures was chaired by Minister Gundu Rao in Bengaluru and various decisions were taken.
"An adequate number of samples for WGS will be sent ( as per GoI guidelines ) to the National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru & National Institute of Virology, Pune. PSA plants and LMO plants shall be kept ready. PESO licences shall be obtained early. Mobile Oxygen generation and filling units will be procured on priority (at least one per division), to further bolster the oxygen-filling capacity of the State. Mock drills at hospitals shall be held to ensure preparedness. Hospital beds and ventilators are to be kept ready. Persons working in Govt. and Non Govt. establishments shall avail Home Isolation leave for 7 days when tested Covid 19 positive," a release said.
Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the public to not panic while assuring that everything is fine so far.
"No need to panic about Covid. Everything is fine now. Our health minister will update," Shivakumar said.
A total of 69 cases of JN.1 subvariant of COVID have been reported in the country till December 25, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The total number of active covid cases in the country was recorded at 4,170.
Karnataka reported 436 cases, Kerala 3096, Maharashtra 168, Gujarat 56, and Tamil Nadu 139 cases, according to Union Health Ministry data.
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently classified JN.1 as a variant of interest, distinct from its parent lineage BA.2.86. However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

Also Read

World Cup 2023 IND vs ENG: Three Lions already thinking about Tests in 2024

WI vs IND Tests: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite memory in the Caribbean

IND W vs ENG W Tests: Shubha, Jemimah help India take control on Day 1

IND vs WI: Lara's advice will be great in Test, says Kraigg Brathwaite

IND vs WI: Mukesh, Unadkat, Saini in three-way fight for 5th bowler's slot

Navy intensifies maritime security ops in Arabian Sea following attacks

Indian investors put in $335 mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Report

2023: A year when G20 helped India solidify its place on world stage

2023: Battle lines drawn in Indian politics and beyond - a year review

India, Russia sign deal for future units of Kudankulam power plant in TN

Topics : Coronavirus Health Ministry Karnataka Karnataka government Coronavirus Tests

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon