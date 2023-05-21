close

BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near border in Punjab

The Border Security (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar, the force said on Sunday

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
The Border Security (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar, the force said on Sunday.

The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on Saturday, the BSF said in a statement.

"The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill and successfully downed the Pakistani drone with contraband," it said.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring, from the farming fields of Dhanoe Kalan village."

The BSF said that four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment for easy detection of smugglers.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately 3.3 kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan foiled by vigilant BSF troops," added the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pakistan Narcotics Punjab LoC

First Published: May 21 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

