Water near ethanol plant in Ferozepur found unfit for drinking: CPCB

Water samples drawn from 29 borewells near an ethanol plant here were found unfit for drinking, a new report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said.

Samples from 12 of these borewells had an unpleasant odour and those from another five had grey or blackish water. Total dissolved solids (TDS), boron and sulphates were found in high concentrations beyond acceptable limits, according to the report submitted to the National Green Tribunal.

Water samples taken from two borewells located inside the plant contained huge amounts of heavy metals, including arsenic, chromium, iron, manganese, nickel and lead, it said.

In January, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann ordered the immediate closure of the plant after a months-long agitation against the unit by villagers.

An inspection team also found that 10 borewells and six piezometers were installed on the plant premises allegedly without obtaining permission from the CGWB (central ground water board) or the PWRDA (Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority).

The CPCB report said two of these borewells were installed at a distance of a few metres, in violation of guidelines.

Also Read Over 10 mn Pakistanis lack safe drinking water after 2022 floods: Unicef Wabag bags Rs 4,400 cr seawater desalination project in Tamil Nadu PepsiCo to invest $400,000 for expansion of safe water access in UP Months after Pak floods, millions lack access to safe water, warns Unicef Bottled water industry can undermine progress towards safe water: UN IAF temporarily grounds fleet of around 50 MiG-21 fighter aircraft No objection to installation of lighthouse by DDA in Yamuna floodplain: NGT G7 meet: Climate change, energy security biggest challenges, says PM Modi Navy to receive INSV Tarini on May 23 after her 17,000 nm voyage: Officials Climate change driving threat of fungal infections in humans: Research

The samples drawn from the piezometers and the three borewells located in the plant were found to be free from heavy metal contamination. However, two borewells installed in the same plant were found contaminated with high concentrations of heavy metals, COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) and colour, which as per the report, indicates the injection of contaminated wastewater through reverse boring or pumping into a particular zone tapped in these two borewells.

The CPCB team has recommended an investigation to establish the contaminated zone and take remedial action.

It has also directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board to consider the alleged violations and take necessary remedial measures for the decontamination of the affected sites.

The CPCB has told the PPCB to undertake a detailed environmental site assessment by engaging a professional agency having expertise in the assessment and remediation of contaminated groundwater and soil.

The PPCB was further told to ensure that the plant administration submits a detailed project report for the remediation of groundwater in contaminated areas.

Moreover, CPCB has asked the PPCB to impose environmental compensation (EC) or initiate legal action for causing injury to the surrounding environment and contamination of groundwater.