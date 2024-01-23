Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Burmese army plane crashes at Mizoram's Lengpui airport; six people injured

Of the 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe, said the DGP

plane crash, crash

The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment | Photo: X @ANI

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Burmese army plane has crashed at the Lengpui airport in Mizoram on Tuesday morning.
According to the information received from the Mizoram DGP, the plane was small, and 14 people were on board with the pilot.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Of the 14 people, six sustained injuries, while eight are safe, said the DGP.
The injured individuals were rushed to Lengpui Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
As per the received information, the army plane crashed while landing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Plane at Haneda Airport catches fire after collision with coast guard plane

Mizoram polls: ECI team arrives in Mizoram, reviews poll preparedness

Beijing lodges protest to Myanmar as its artillery fire injures five

Myanmar ethnic group seizes another crossing point along Chinese border

Mizoram elections 2023: ECI officials to visit state on August 29

Namibian cheetah births 3 cubs: What is India's total cheetah count now

'Ayodhya returns to Treta Yug': Ram mandir chief priest amid rush at temple

Soumya Vishwanathan case: HC asks police to respond to convicts appeals

Mira Road clash: One held for provoking people; govt says 'zero tolerance'

Ram mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Topics : Myanmar Mizoram plane crash

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon