Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mira Road clash: One held for provoking people; govt says 'zero tolerance'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference. (PTI Photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a scuffle broke out between two communities, heavy security has been deployed in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai. Police have also arrested a person who was seen provoking people in a viral video on social media.

Local police, Mumbai Police, Palghar Police, Thane Rural Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and SRPF have been deployed in the area.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and Mira Bhayander police have sought two days of custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mira Road communal clash

On Monday, it was reported that a dispute broke out between two communities at Mira Road's Naya Nagar area near Mumbai in Maharashtra.

According to police, the incident occurred at 11 pm on Sunday. Videos of the incident went viral on social media platform X.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jayant Bajbale told news agency ANI, "The conflict between the two communities broke out at around 11 pm on Sunday when some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai."

"Shortly after, an argument broke out between the Hindu community and some people belonging to the Muslim community. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody," he said.

A total of 13 people have been arrested, and other suspects are being identified on the directions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis said that he took detailed information about what had occurred in Naya Nagar in Mira Bhayender. "Police were instructed to take strictest action against the culprits. 13 have been arrested so far, and detailed analysis of CCTV footage is underway to identify and arrest others involved too."

"There will be zero tolerance against anyone who tries to take the law into their own hands and attempts to disturb the law & order situation in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

Also Read

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram mandir opening: IMD launches webpage for weather updates for Ayodhya

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ram mandir: Ambani family donates Rs 2.51 crore to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Isro's R-Day tableau showcases Chandrayaan-3, UP highlights Lord Ram

Ram temple consecration will be etched in our memories for years: PM Modi

Kolkata banks to remain closed today: Check India-wise holidays this week

Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah at Kuno National Park: Environment min


Shrikant Pathak, DCP Mira Bhayandar, said, "We are investigating the incident. Action will be taken against the accused only...I appeal to everybody to maintain peace...The police have taken timely action..."
Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BS Web Reports Thane Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon