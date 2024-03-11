Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CAA discriminatory law, violates right to equality, says Amnesty India

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it

Rohingya Muslims, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry their children and belongings after they were allowed to proceed towards a refugee camp, at Palong Khali, Bangladesh. Photo: AP | PTI

Rohingya Muslims, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry their children and belongings after they were allowed to proceed towards a refugee camp, at Palong Khali, Bangladesh. Photo: AP | PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Calling the Citizenship Amendment Act a discriminatory law that goes against the constitutional values of equality and international human rights, Amnesty India said the legislation stands in violation of the right to equality.
The Centre on Monday announced the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Narendra Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.
Following the notification, Amnesty India hit out at the government in a series of posts on X.
"The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a discriminatory law that goes against the constitutional values of equality and international human rights law. The notification of the rules issued by the (Union) Ministry of Home Affairs will make this divisive law operational from today," it said.
The human rights body said CAA stands in violation of the right to equality before the law and right to non-discrimination, as guaranteed under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
"The government in 2019 responded to peaceful anti-CAA protests with arbitrary detention under draconian laws and excessive force. We urge the authorities to respect the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful association and assembly while responding to peaceful protests," Amnesty India said in another post.
The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. Many opposition parties spoke out against the law, calling it "discriminatory".
The law could not come into effect as the rules had not been notified till now.

Watch: Citizenship Amendment Act implemented across India; here's what it means

Also Read

Amnesty FCRA 'violations' probe: CBI files supplementary charge sheet

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified

'Grave injustice, especially to Muslims': Owaisi on CAA rules report

Over 2,500 dead, missing as 186K cross Mediterranean to Europe in 2023: UN

Home ministry notifies rules for implementation of citizenship law CAA

Sandeskhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3 associates of Shahjahan Sheikh

Very important milestone: Prez Murmu on first flight test of Agni-5

Bengaluru's water crisis is a call for urgent action amidst urban chaos

Manipur violence: SC seeks report from state, CBI, NIA on status of probe

Hope, happiness among Pak Hindu refugees in Delhi as CAA rules notified


Topics : Citizenship Bill Citizenship Act Refugee Crisis hindu refugees Amnesty India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon