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Home / India News / Cabinet approves ₹4,371 crore to overhaul India's data collection system

Cabinet approves ₹4,371 crore to overhaul India's data collection system

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Cabinet has cleared ₹4,371 crore to modernise the country's data collection system

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Cabinet has cleared ₹4,371 crore to modernise the country's data collection system.
 

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Topics : Cabinet India data privacy BS Web Reports

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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST