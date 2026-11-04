Cabinet approves ₹4,371 crore to overhaul India's data collection system
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Cabinet has cleared ₹4,371 crore to modernise the country's data collection system
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
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Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said the Cabinet has cleared ₹4,371 crore to modernise the country's data collection system.
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Topics : Cabinet India data privacy BS Web Reports
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First Published: Nov 04 2026 | 3:08 PM IST