Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 03:46 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cabinet clears setting up of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

Cabinet clears setting up of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rupee

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major decision, the Union Cabinet on Thursday decided to set up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners. 

The decision to set up the 8th Pay Commission was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term will end in 2026.

Vaishnaw further said the chairman and two members of the Commission will be appointed soon.

More From This Section

PM Modi chairs first meeting of his new Cabinet

LIVE: Cabinet approves setting up of 8th Pay Commission for central govt employees

ISRO

Big boost for Isro as Cabinet approves third launch pad in Sriharikota

Delhi metro

NMRC plans to connect Noida International Airport to Delhi's IGI Airport

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to open Bharat Mobility Expo, over 100 launches of auto expected

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to set up Innovation City on lines of GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Topics : Pay Commission Modi govt central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon