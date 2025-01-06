Business Standard

Trade unions urge FM to prioritise jobs, 8th Pay Commission, MGNREGA boost

Trade unions urge FM to prioritise jobs, 8th Pay Commission, MGNREGA boost

The unions further demanded an increase in the income tax exemption rebate limit to Rs 10 lakh per annum and a social security scheme for gig workers

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Representatives from the central trade unions on Monday urged the government to constitute the 8th Pay Commission immediately and fill existing vacancies in central government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to accelerate job creation.
 
In their customary pre-budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, trade union leaders also demanded an increase in allocations for the rural job guarantee scheme to ensure 200 days of work for each family.
 
The unions further demanded an increase in the income tax exemption rebate limit to Rs 10 lakh per annum, a social security scheme for gig workers, restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees, and an increase in the minimum pension under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to Rs 5,000 per month.
 
 
On the issue of implementing the new labour codes, three central trade unions – Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), and Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) – conveyed their support to the government for two codes: the Code on Wages and the Code on Social Security. However, other central trade unions, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), demanded the scrapping of all four labour codes.
 
“Immediately notify the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security 2020. Remove anti-worker provisions in the other two codes and notify the remaining provisions. Legislation for labour-centric schemes should be a key priority,” said Pawan Kumar, north zonal organising secretary, BMS.

Virat Jaiswal, national general secretary of NFITU, said the budget should allocate higher funding to the startup and gig economy, strengthen India’s skilling ecosystem, raise the income tax ceiling, and allocate funds for implementing the decent work convention under the International Labour Organisation (ILO).
 
“All the four labour codes enacted by repealing 29 labour statutes must be scrapped. The 29 labour statutes should be restored. Minimum wages of no less than Rs 26,000 per month, with indexation, must be fixed,” said Amarjeet Kaur, general secretary, AITUC.
 
A memorandum submitted by the joint forum of 10 central trade unions stated that a union government-sponsored social security fund for unorganised workers and agricultural workers must be set up to provide them with defined universal social security schemes. It also recommended increasing corporate tax, wealth tax, and introducing inheritance tax instead of burdening the common masses with the goods and services tax (GST) on essential food items and medicine. Additionally, it demanded the privatisation of PSUs be stopped.
 
Bringing attention to the condition of domestic workers, Sheo Prasad Tiwari, national general secretary, TUCC, said they should be given worker status and provided with social security funded partly by contributions from resident welfare associations (RWAs).
 

