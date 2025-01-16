Business Standard

NMRC plans to connect Noida International Airport to Delhi's IGI Airport

The extension includes two new stations: Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar. A 5 km elevated metro track will be built between Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj

Photo: Shutterstock

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is planning for an extension of the Golden Line Metro track from Aerocity to Kalindi Kunj. Under the proposal, a new route will be constructed to connect Noida International Airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), reports Newsk18.
 
Currently, the Golden Line operates from Aerocity to Tughlakabad, but the new extension to Kalindi Kunj will offer passengers a more direct route to the Botanical Garden Metro Station, reducing travel time and improving convenience.
 
The Botanical Garden Metro Station operates as a junction for the Magenta Line and the Blue Line. The Magenta Line stretches from Janakpuri West to the Botanical Garden, passing through Kalindi Kunj. This line comprises 25 stations, including 15 underground and 10 elevated.
 
 
The extension includes two new stations: Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar. A 5-km elevated metro track will be built between Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj, with a budget of Rs 950 crore requested from the Yamuna Development Authority for construction. Once completed, this extension will also link the Golden Line to the Magenta Line, further enhancing commuter options.
 

Improving airport connectivity with metro

 
The current project is expected to be finished in three years, allowing for easier travel between Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi IGI Airport. Additionally, a proposed 72.4-km Namo Bharat Metro route to connect Noida International Airport is expected to take at least six years to complete.

This metro extension plan aims to improve connectivity between the two airports and provide smoother travel for residents and air travellers alike. The proposal has already been submitted to the government for approval, and once it gets a go-ahead, the project will move forward quickly.
 

Rising metro traffic amid expansion

 
According to the market research platform Statista, in the financial year 2023, Delhi’s metro recorded over 4.6 million daily passenger journeys, marking a significant increase compared to 2022. The sharp decline in 2021 was attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact. At that time, Delhi was ranked among the most congested cities globally. 
 
With several new metro routes under construction and the government’s plans to further invest in public transportation, passenger traffic is expected to rise, helping alleviate traffic congestion in the city.

