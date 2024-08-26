Business Standard
Railway staff welcomes Unified Pension System, seeks 8th Pay Commission

Railway staff welcomes Unified Pension System, seeks 8th Pay Commission

Various railway employee unions had been at the forefront of protests against the NPS and the demand for the restoration of OPS

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

The Railway Union National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) on Monday said that the central government’s decision to introduce the Unified Pension System (UPS) is a welcome move and sought additional pension provisions for central government employees.

Various railway employee unions had been at the forefront of protests against the NPS and the demand for the restoration of OPS. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met representatives of staff unions before the Union cabinet announced the decision to introduce UPS.
NFIR urged the government to consider improvements in pension provisions “for rendering full justice to the central government employees (appointed after 2004)”.

“Qualifying service of 25 years for assured pension should be reduced to 20 years for rendering justice to all so that those recruited at the age of beyond 35 years due to belated induction will be covered under assured pension. 1/10th of monthly emoluments for every completed six months of service for the purpose of lump sum payment should be reviewed and modified to that of 1/4th of monthly emoluments so that the employee on the superannuation date will receive a reasonable lump sum payment, considering the fact that he is foregoing 60 per cent of the annuity amount under the Unified Pension Scheme,” it suggested.

The union sought a provision to grant additional pension to pensioners above the age of 80 years, as laid down under OPS, and a provision to revise pensions as and when wage revision of the central government is done.

Additionally, the union also sought the setting up of the 8th Pay Commission.

“NFIR had already sent a detailed proposal to the Hon'ble Prime Minister (in October 2023) for the setting up of the 8th Central Pay Commission for the revision of pay and allowances of central government employees, as over eight and a half years have passed since the last revision. Through its proposal, NFIR has also justified the revision of minimum pay as Rs 32,500 per month on the basis of Dr Akroyd's Formula,” it said.

The union added that the 7th Central Pay Commission had also recommended periodic wage revision instead of waiting for 10 years.

Topics : pension scheme UPS Railway Board Pay Commission

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

