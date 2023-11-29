Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Cabinet okays continuation of fast-track special courts for another 3 yrs

The scheme was launched on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019 for one year and was later extended for an additional two years until March 31 this year

gavel, IBC, Insolvency, bankruptcy, court, judgement, laws

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet has given its nod for continuing fast track special courts for another three years for delivering swift justice in cases involving sexual offences.
After the passage of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018 in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya gangrape case in Delhi, the Centre had decided to set up 1,023 fast-track special courts, including 389 to deal exclusively with cases related to violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, in 31 states and Union territories.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The scheme was launched on Gandhi Jayanti in 2019 for one year and was later extended for an additional two years until March 31 this year.
A government functionary had earlier said despite the Centre's efforts, only 754 of the 1,023 courts were operational.
While several states had assured the Centre they would set up such courts, not many were eventually operationalised.
On Tuesday, the Cabinet gave its nod to extend the scheme by three more years, with financial implication of Rs 1952.23 crore.
While the central share will be Rs 1207.24 crore, the states will contribute Rs 744.99 crore. The central share is to be funded from Nirbhaya Fund.
"Thirty states and union territories have participated in the scheme, operationalising 761 fast-track special courts, including 414 exclusive POCSO courts, which have resolved over 1,95,000 cases," the statement said.
Each fast-track special court was conceived to try between 65 and 165 cases per annum. The annual expenditure to run one such court was pegged at Rs 75 lakh with one judicial officer and seven support staff, officials noted.

Also Read

Union cabinet gives nod for extension of fast-track special courts: Reports

Stock market closed today on Gandhi Jayanti: List of all market holidays

758 fast track with 412 exclusive POCSO courts across 29 states: Govt data

Apple 'Scary Fast' event on October 30: Where to watch and what to expect

Dry day today on Gandhi Jayanti: All you need to know about dry days

West Bengal assembly passes bill to hike salary of MLAs to Rs 40,000

Kuki Zo community hits Manipur streets demanding separate administration

Meghalaya women's helpline gets over 36,000 calls since launch: Minister

Kochi blast remarks: No coercive action against Union minister till Dec 14

Stock rally puts Gautam Adani back in world's 20 richest billionaires list

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cabinet Fast-track courts for politicians

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon