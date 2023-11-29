Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Kuki Zo community hits Manipur streets demanding separate administration

In Churachandpur, agitators under the aegis of Zo United, an organisation of the community, undertook a three-km-long march from Lamka Public Ground to the 'Wall of Remembrance' near the DC office

kuki zo protest

Unau Tribal Forum members stage a protest demanding a separate administration for Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday.

Press Trust of India Imphal/Churachandpur
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 6:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Thousands of Kuki Zo people on Wednesday hit the streets in several districts of Manipur demanding separate administration for the community.
In Churachandpur, agitators under the aegis of Zo United, an organisation of the community, undertook a three-km-long march from Lamka Public Ground to the 'Wall of Remembrance' near the DC office.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
They urged the Centre to hasten the process of establishing a separate administration in areas of the state dominated by the Kuki Zo community.
The agitators submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner.
In the memorandum, Zo United said a separate administration was needed as Imphal, which has major government establishments, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and the lone airport in the state, has become inaccessible for the Kuki Zo people, including government officials and tribal MLAs, after the community's expulsion from the Imphal Valley since the commencement of ethnic strife in May.
On resource allocation, the memorandum claimed that only Rs 419 crore was allocated for the hills between 2017-18 and 2020-21, in contrast to Rs 21,481 crore for the valley during the period.
It also alleged that highways were being blocked by Meitei agitators, leading to obstruction in the entry of essential items to the hills.
The organisation accused the state government, including the police, of aligning with the Meiteis, and distributing government-issued firearms to members of the valley-based community for use against the tribals.
Alleging discrimination against Kuki Zo students, the memorandum said the prospects of equitable treatment in matters of government recruitment were bleak for the community.
Zo United convener Albert Renthlei said another memorandum was earlier submitted to the Centre over the issue but no reply was received.
"A separate administration is a must for the community as atrocities have been committed against us since May 3... now we can live with Meiteis only as good neighbours," he said.
Rallies were also brought out in Kangpokpi district under the leadership of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and in Mizoram-bordering Pherzawl district. Similar rallies were brought out in Tengnoupal, Saikul and Zampuitlang, and also in Delhi, Agartala, Bengaluru and Chennai.
Strict security arrangements were ensured in district headquarters and inter-district boundaries of Churachandpur and Bishnupur, and Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts to prevent any untoward incident, an official said.

Also Read

Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes

Manipur violence: Villagers seek deployment of more central forces

Indefinite blockade reimposed on national highways in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Manipur peace panel: Kukis may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

Meghalaya women's helpline gets over 36,000 calls since launch: Minister

Kochi blast remarks: No coercive action against Union minister till Dec 14

Stock rally puts Gautam Adani back in world's 20 richest billionaires list

Uttarakhand tunnel survivors airlifted to AIIMS-Rishikesh for check-up

Manipur's oldest militant group UNLF renounces violence, signs peace pact

A planned rally was, however, called off in Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul after the community raised objections to holding the stir in the district.
More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ongoing ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki Zo community in Manipur since May 3 this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon