758 fast track with 412 exclusive POCSO courts across 29 states: Govt data

The Indian government has established a network of fast-track special courts (FTSCs) to expedite cases of child sexual abuse and enhance the legal framework to safeguard children. According to recent data, 758 FTSCs, including 412 exclusive protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) courts, are operational across 29 states and Union Territories (UTs) in the country.

The POCSO Act of 2012, amended in 2019, defines a child as an individual below 18 years of age and aims to provide comprehensive protection against sexual offences targeting minors. This includes the establishment of special courts for prompt trial proceedings.

Initiated as part of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act in 2018, the Department of Justice launched a centrally sponsored scheme in October 2019. The scheme aims to establish 1,023 FTSCs, with 389 exclusive POCSO courts, to ensure speedy justice for sexual offences against children.

As of May 31, 2023, 758 FTSCs, including 412 exclusive POCSO Courts, are operational in 29 States and UTs. These courts have collectively disposed of 169,342 cases since the scheme's inception.

Additionally, the scheme allows for interim compensation to be granted to victims for relief or rehabilitation, and child welfare committees (CWCs) can recommend immediate relief for essential needs.

According to data from the State Legal Service Authorities (SLSAs), in the last three years (2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23), a total of 48,888 applications for victim compensation have been received. This includes applications received directly by legal service institutions and applications directed by the court. Out of this, 45,859 applications were decided, and Rs 71,53,02,078 has been paid in compensation under victim compensation schemes throughout the country.

The number of applications in 2022-23 (29,936) nearly doubled from 2020-21 (12,815). Out of 12,815 applications, 9,786 were decided on in 2020-21, while in 2022-23 20,900 applications were decided upon out of 29,936.

Government schemes for education and protection of children

The Ministry of Education launched an integrated centrally sponsored scheme for school education (Samagra Shiksha) to ensure quality education for all. This scheme includes provisions for reducing the number of out-of-school children, setting up new schools, constructing additional classrooms, providing free uniforms and textbooks, conducting enrolment drives, and offering specialised support for children with special needs.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act emphasises the duty of parents to ensure that their children receive elementary education. Furthermore, under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme, scholarships are granted to economically weaker students to prevent dropouts and promote continued education.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been continually strengthened to provide more stringent punishments for offenders, including the death penalty, to deter such crimes against children.

All data was presented by the minister of women and child development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written response in the Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Parliament).