Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Camps at Assam's Kaziranga Park flooded as Brahmaputra water level rises

The park authorities have taken measures for the safety and security of wild animals

Assam, Assam floods

Representative Image: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated after the flood waters submerged new areas. Photo: ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Following incessant rainfall in the past few days, the flood waters of the Brahmaputra River entered Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam and inundated 61 out of 233 camps of the park.
According to the reports shared by Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, the flood waters submerged 22 forest camps in the Agoratoli range, 10 in the Kaziranga range, 8 in the Bagori range, 5 in the Burapahar range, 6 in Bokakhat range, 10 in Biswanath Wildlife Division.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The park authorities have taken measures for the safety and security of wild animals.
To control the speed of vehicles on National Highway 37 which passes through the park, the authorities have already installed speed sensor cameras in different locations of the park area.
Deployment of forest guards and staff on the national highway area has also been increased.
Earlier Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the worsening flood situation in his constituency, Assam's Dibrugarh, on Sunday.
Sonowal, in a post on X, said that he spoke to the Chief Secretary of Assam, District Collector Dibrugarh, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Ward Councillors and other officials and reviewed the situation in the region.

ALSO READ: Assam flood situation worsens; over 262,000 affected, two more dead

More From This Section

Protest, Parliament Protest

Parliament LIVE: Opposition MPs hold protest outside Parliament, alleging misuse of ED, CBI

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

Indian Army ready to face all security challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi

International justice

LIVE: New criminal codes come into effect from today; first case filed against Delhi street vendor

Delhi police

Delhi police puts up posters to raise awareness on new criminal laws

Bombay High Court

New criminal laws must be welcomed with changed mindset: Bombay HC CJ

"In view of the flood in Dibrugarh town, took stock of the conditions and directed officials to take immediate measures to mitigate the situation," he said.
The Union Minister was updated on various efforts undertaken by the government to minimise the impact of the floods on the way of life, according to a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways release.
The death toll rose to 34 with deaths of two children in the Dhemaji district on Sunday.
The officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said, "Two children died after drowning in flood waters at Gogamukh and Jonai area in Dhemaji district on Sunday and the total death toll has mounted to 34 across the state so far."
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated after the flood waters submerged new areas and affected over 2.62 lakh people in 12 districts.
According to the flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 12 districts of the state--Kamrup, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Majuli, Cachar, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Kokrajhar, Jorhat were affected by the second wave of flooding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sikkim Floods

Assam flood situation worsens; over 262,000 affected, two more dead

Flood, Assam Flood

Assam flood situation improves as water level recedes, 170K still affected

Amit Shah, Home Minister, amit

Amit Shah chairs meeting to review preparedness for flood management

Assam, Assam floods

Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam, over 117,000 people affected

Assam, Assam floods

Assam flood situation improves marginally; 54 evacuated, toll rises to 39

Topics : Assam floods Kaziranga National Park Kaziranga Assam Brahmaputra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon