Flood situation continues to be grim in Assam, over 117,000 people affected

Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges and embankments, were reported from across the state, the ASDMA said | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on Sunday with over 117,000 people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in these districts, he said in a post on X.
The authorities are presently running 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres, where a total of 17,661 people are taking shelter currently, he added.
Sarma also said that the Kushiyara river is at present flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj in the Barak Valley.
On Saturday, the flood situation had improved marginally as the number of affected people decreased, though two more deaths were reported, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares was still under flood waters, while 220,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remained affected, it added.
Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges and embankments, were reported from across the state, the ASDMA said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Assam floods Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

