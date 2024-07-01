Delhi police puts up poster to raise awareness on new criminal laws

Terrorism has been defined for the first time in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and it has been made a punishable offence.

As the new criminal laws come into effect today, posters about them have been put up in various police stations to create awareness among the people.

The posters have been placed at police stations of Connaught Place, Tughlak Road, Tughlaqabad, and many more.

Posters are incorporated with information about laws and what changes they will bring.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been replaced with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the CrPC with Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Indian Evidence Act has been replaced with the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has 358 sections (instead of 511 sections of IPC). A total of 20 new crimes have been added to the Sanhita, and the imprisonment sentence has been increased for 33 crimes. The amount of fine has been increased in 83 crimes and mandatory minimum punishment has been introduced in 23 crimes. The penalty of community service has been introduced in six crimes and 19 sections have been repealed or removed in the Act.



Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita has 531 sections (in place of 484 sections of CrPC). A total of 177 provisions have been changed in the Sanhita and nine new sections as well as 39 new sub-sections have been added to it. The act has added 44 new provisions and clarifications. Timelines have been added to 35 sections and audio-video provision has been added at 35 places. A total of 14 sections have been repealed and removed in the Sanhita.

Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will have 170 provisions (instead of the original 167 provisions, and a total of 24 provisions have been changed. Two new provisions and six sub- provisions have been added and six provisions have been repealed or deleted in the Adhiniyam.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has introduced a new chapter titled 'Crimes against Women and Children' to deal with sexual crimes, and the Sanhita is proposing changes in the provisions related to the rape of women below 18 years of age.

Provisions related to the gang rape of a minor woman to become consistent with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and a provision has been made for life imprisonment or death penalty in the case of girls below 18 years of age.

There is the provision of 20 years imprisonment or life imprisonment in all cases of gang rape and the new crime category of gang rape of a woman under 18 years of age in the Sanhita. The Sanhita provides targeted penalties for persons fraudulently engaging in sexual intercourse or promising to marry without true intention to marry.

In Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 113. (1), it is clearly mentioned that "whoever, with intent to endanger or is likely to endanger the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security or economic security or sovereignty of India or to cause or spread terror among the public or any section of the public in India or in any foreign country, commits any act using bombs, dynamite, explosive substances, poisonous gases, nuclear with intent to cause death to any person or persons, damage to property, or manufacture or smuggling of currency or so, he commits terrorist acts".

In the Sanhita, terrorist acts are punishable with death penalty or life imprisonment without parole. A range of terrorist offences have also been introduced in the Sanhita and it is pointed that destroying public facilities or private property is a crime. Acts that cause 'widespread loss by reason of damage or destruction of critical infrastructure' are also covered under this section.

The practice of filing zero FIR has been institutionalised. The First Information Report (FIR) can be lodged anywhere, irrespective of the area in which the crime took place.

Victim's right to information has been ensured in these laws. Victim has the right to get a copy of the FIR free of cost. There is also a provision to inform the victim about the progress of the investigation within 90 days.

The recent criminal justice reform in India marks a significant shift in priorities, placing crimes against women, children, and the nation at the forefront. This stands in stark contrast to colonial-era laws, where concerns like treason and treasury offenses outweighed the needs of ordinary citizens.