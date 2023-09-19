close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Canada must take action against anti-India elements active on its soil: BJP

Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18

BJP

BJP

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Tuesday termed as baseless and ironical Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India in connection with the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada and demanded that the Canadian government take effective action against all anti-India elements active on its soil.
The ruling party's reaction came after Canada expelled a senior Indian official on Monday following Trudeau's allegations of "potential" Indian links to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India's most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.
Nijjar was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.
India has rejected as "absurd" and "motivated" Trudeau's allegations and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliatory action.
The BJP said it is unfortunate that some Canadian political figures have openly expressed their sympathy with groups and individuals who indulge in anti-India activities.
Canada must immediately take effective action against all anti-India elements active on its soil, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh told PTI when asked about the issue.

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Here's how climate change is fueling wildfires in the US and Canada

Canadian opposition leader mocks Justin Trudeau's G20 visit to India

People protest against Trudeau outside High Commission over Khalistan issue

Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

HC reserves orders on Naidu's plea seeking quashing of FIR in scam case

Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

Better late than never: Mufti calls Women's Reservation Bill important step

Violence to dowry: Surge in complaints at National Commission for Women

India's Parliament less gender-diverse than key peers, shows data

The statements that the Canadian prime minister and the foreign minister gave in their Parliament are baseless and ironical, he said.
The way some Canadian political figures have openly expressed their sympathy with the groups and individuals who indulge in anti-India activities, it is unfortunate, Chugh charged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Justin Trudeau BJP Canada Politics

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon