Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

"The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts," he said

Odisha triple train crash

Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the triple train accident in Odisha. He offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Justin Trudeau stated, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

The Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has claimed the lives of 238 people. The South Eastern Railway on Saturday said that water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

"Water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers at Kharagpur station. Food packets will also be provided in Howrah after the arrival of the train," South Eastern Railway said.

On Friday, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. He said that a high-level inquiry will be carried out into the incident.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He added, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration".

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited Balasore District Hospital and met the people who were injured in the train accident. Earlier, the Odisha CM also visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

