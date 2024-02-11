Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

CAPF constable exam being conducted in 13 regional languages for first time

Constable examination is one of the flagship recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country

education, students, books, studying, exams

The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time, the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English.
The examination are being conducted from February 10-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country, according to an official statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024.
This "historic decision" has been taken on the initiative of the home minister to increase the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, it said.
In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.
Constable examination is one of the flagship recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.
The MHA and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, the SSC has issued notification in this regard.
The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.
As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment.
With this initiative of the central government, the youths across the country, have got a golden opportunity to participate in the constable (GD) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the SSC in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the nation, the statement said.

Also Read

76th Army Day 2024: Army Day parade takes place in Lucknow, check updates

41,606 women personnel in Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles: Govt

Govt committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces: PM Modi

3,000 CAPF troops to move from Odisha to Chhattisgarh to end Naxalism

11K old vehicles of Central Armed Police Forces identified; to be scrapped

Education system based on Indian values is need of the hour: PM Modi

HC directs Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to kin of Covid-19 victim

Changi Airport looks at Jaipur-Lucknow as passenger generating destination

'Bhakti-shakti' confluence led to grand Ram temple construction: Adityanath

Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh honour to India's 900 mn farmers: UP minister

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CAPF Central Armed Police Forces CAPF Indian Army Ministry of Home Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon