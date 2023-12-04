Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Govt committed to increasing strength of women in armed forces: PM Modi

Today, India is setting bigger targets for itself and is utilising its full potential to achieve those targets, he said

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Photo: X@ANI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government is committed to increasing the strength of women in the armed forces.
He was speaking at the Navy Day event held in coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. We are emphasising increasing the number of women in the armed forces, he said.

Today, India is setting bigger targets for itself and is utilising its full potential to achieve those targets," he said. Modi said India is giving unprecedented support to port-led development.

"Merchant shipping is also being encouraged. India is moving towards utilising the potential of its oceans," he said. He said ranks in the Indian Navy would be renamed according to the Indian culture.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Shortly before the Navy Day event, Modi unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot fort in the district. Modi later witnessed the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from the Tarkarli beach.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

WTC Final: Batting big worry; India find strength in Kohli, Shami and Gill

Tata Motors' permanent employee strength rises after three years: Report

US weekly jobless claims fall unexpectedly, shows labour market strength

BSE, NSE impose fines on DTH operator Dish TV over lack of board strength

Ajit holds show of strength in Sharad Pawar's bastion after split in NCP

Centre plans to introduce cashless treatment of accident victims pan India

RS passes Post Office Bill to amend 125-year-old Indian Post Office Act

Hillary advocates climate resilience in India, calls for local solutions

Winter session: Bill aimed at regulating legal profession tabled in LS

13 killed in gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur village

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Navy women Indian Army Indian Air Force

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon