CAQM increases tree plantation target by 20% to combat NCR air pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has raised the tree plantation target for the National Capital Region (NCR) by 20 per cent to 45 million trees for the financial year 2024-2025 (FY25).

The renewed target comes after the statutory body, CAQM, created in 2021 to carry out air quality management, planted 36 million trees in FY24. CAQM conducts plantations in open areas in the NCR, particularly along the central verges of roads, roadsides, pathways, etc. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The move is aimed at mitigating high levels of dust, which is one of the primary concerns for poor air quality, particularly during the dry summer seasons in the entire NCR.

The number of trees planted has increased multifold since the CAQM initiated the exercise. In FY22, CAQM planted 2.8 million trees. Over the past three years, tree plantation has increased approximately 16-fold.

“In the wake of scarcity of open land areas in dense urban agglomerates, the Commission has been promoting greening and plantation drives through effective urban forestry initiatives, particularly focusing on the Miyawaki Technique,” the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement.

The Miyawaki Technique is a method of afforestation developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki. It involves planting native species of trees close together in a small area to create dense, biodiverse forests.

The decision follows consultations with the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), as well as the state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, along with other central agencies, major academic institutions, and higher education/research institutions in the NCR, the ministry said.

The Commission is also utilising land in educational institutions, research-based organisations, and other commercial or industrial units.

The Commission also monitors the progress of implementation of the comprehensive Greening Action Plan for NCR, including the state-wise plantation targets.

“The agencies concerned have been particularly advised to resort to plantations of native species and endeavour for a high survival rate through proper post-plantation care and nurturing,” the ministry said.

In the previous year, out of the 38.5 million tree plantation target, approximately 36 million trees were successfully planted, achieving 93.5 per cent of the overall target. State-wise compliance with individual targets for 2023-24 in the NCR areas was as follows: Delhi achieved 84.6 per cent, Haryana 87.4 per cent, Rajasthan 86.2 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh 103.4 per cent.