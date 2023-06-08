CAQM shares revised guidelines for use of diesel generator in Delhi-NCR



In an order released earlier on Thursday, the authority responsible for air quality management in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has warned that failure to comply with the revised guidelines would entail strict measures, wherein, the use of DG sets will not be permitted under any circumstance. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued revised guidelines for the use of diesel generator (DG) sets on Thursday.



These guidelines come at a time when New York City has surpassed Delhi as the most polluted city in the world, in terms of air pollution. The revised guidelines of CAQM will come into effect starting October 1, 2023, following which, the use of these sets will not be allowed in the Delhi-NCR. The move aims to tackle the problem of air pollution, which gets worse with the onset of the winter season.



The national capital reels under severe air pollution every year and it only gets worse during winters, thereby, raising an alarm over the last few years. The retro-fitment of dual fuel kits and Emission Control Devices (ECDs), wherever warranted must be targeted to be completed latest by September 30, 2023, the statement added.

The commission has also directed all sectors in NCR including industrial, commercial, residential, and office establishments for effective adoption of the revised schedule for regulated operations of DG sets including for periods under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP), starting October 1, 2023. Previously, the Delhi government has also imposed several other restrictions to bring down the pollution levels in the national capital.

"In view of the technical, commercial, and practical aspects and the constraints involved in emission control from DG sets and considering the practical aspects of the implementation of Directions and a need to minimize pollution arising out of large scale use of DG sets across the various sectors including industrial, commercial, institutional and residential units/ premises, the extant directions on the regulated use of DG sets were comprehensively reviewed leading to the revised schedule", the statement added.

