Carriers moving operations from Dabolim airport a matter of concern: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has conveyed his government's concern to the Centre over airlines shifting their operations from the old international airport at Dabolim to the new one in Mopa in Pernem taluka which became functional early last year. Sawant raised the concern during a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi, an official statement said here on Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Sawant, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, including Mauvin Godinho (transport) and Rohan Khaunte (tourism), interacted with Naidu and junior civil aviation minister Murlidhar Mohol.

Civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman M Suresh were also present at the meeting in the national capital.

The statement said the CM raised concern over the shifting of operations by airlines from the Dabolim aerodrome in South Goa to the Manohar International Airport (MIA) at Mopa, located around 50km in the northern part of the state.

Sawant also discussed various issues related to aviation operations at the Dabolim airport, which is part of an Indian Navy base, it said.

While the Dabolim aerodrome is a state-run facility, MIA is a greenfield project operated by GMR Goa International Airport, a private company.

Union minister Naidu assured full support to Goa, a major tourist state, towards further strengthening and incentivising the Dabolim airport, said the statement.

There is no official figure on how many carriers have moved operations to the new airport.