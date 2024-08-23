Four Nepali nationals found dead, trapped under debris in Uttarakhand

In a tragic incident, four Nepali nationals were found dead after being trapped under debris near Phanta helipad following the heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Friday, officials said.

The District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that a rescue team was sent to the spot after they were alerted about the incident around 1:20 am.

Rajwar said, "All 4 people trapped in the debris were found dead by the rescue teams. All of them were Nepali nationals and their bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the District Disaster Rescue Force (DDRF) team."